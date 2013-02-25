Feb 25 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 520,000
Aluminum ingots 145,000 147,000
Zinc slab 149,000 150,000
Lead ingot 130,000 131,000
Tin slab 1,430,000 1,430,000
Nickel Cathode 1,072,000 1,075,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 490,000 492,000
Copper heavy scrap 482,000 486,000
Copper armeture 470,000 472,000
Copper utensil scrap 449,000 450,000
Copper sheet cutting 465,000 466,000
Brass utensil scrap 324,000 323,000
Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 332,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 115,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.