Feb 26Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 145,000 Zinc slab 149,000 149,000 Lead ingot 131,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,425,000 1,430,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,072,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 492,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 483,000 482,000 Copper armeture 471,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 449,000 Copper sheet cutting 467,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 332,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.