Feb 27 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 520,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000 Zinc slab 149,000 149,000 Lead ingot 131,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,420,000 1,425,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,000 492,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 483,000 Copper armeture 473,000 471,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 450,000 Copper sheet cutting 469,000 467,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.