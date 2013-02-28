Feb 28 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 144,000 Zinc slab 151,000 149,000 Lead ingot 134,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,415,000 1,420,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,000 493,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 486,000 Copper armeture 474,000 473,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 469,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.