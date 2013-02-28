Feb 28 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 521,000
Aluminum ingots 143,000 144,000
Zinc slab 151,000 149,000
Lead ingot 134,000 131,000
Tin slab 1,415,000 1,420,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 494,000 493,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 486,000
Copper armeture 474,000 473,000
Copper utensil scrap 452,000 452,000
Copper sheet cutting 469,000 469,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000
Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 335,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.