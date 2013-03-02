Mar 02 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 522,000
Aluminum ingots 140,000 143,000
Zinc slab 150,000 150,000
Lead ingot 136,000 136,000
Tin slab 1,415,000 1,410,000
Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,000 494,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000
Copper armeture 475,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 452,000 452,000
Copper sheet cutting 469,000 469,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 336,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.