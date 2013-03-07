March 07 Thusday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thusday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,000 521,000
Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000
Zinc slab 148,000 148,000
Lead ingot 135,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,425,000 1,425,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 492,000 493,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000
Copper armeture 474,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 450,000 451,000
Copper sheet cutting 469,000 470,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 336,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
