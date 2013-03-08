March 08 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 520,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 147,000 148,000 Lead ingot 135,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,425,000 1,425,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,000 492,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper armeture 474,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 450,000 Copper sheet cutting 469,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.