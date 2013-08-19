Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 537,000 534,000 Aluminum ingots 151,000 151,000 Zinc slab 164,000 159,000 Lead ingot 132,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,465,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,035,000 1,025,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 509,000 506,000 Copper heavy scrap 500,000 498,000 Copper armeture 487,000 486,000 Copper utensil scrap 459,000 456,000 Copper sheet cutting 483,000 482,000 Brass utensil scrap 340,000 336,000 Brass sheet cuttings 351,000 346,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.