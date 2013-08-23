Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 547,000 545,000 Aluminum ingots 157,000 155,000 Zinc slab 165,000 162,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,460,000 1,455,000 Nickel Cathode 1,035,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 519,000 517,000 Copper heavy scrap 509 000 507,000 Copper armeture 492,000 492,000 Copper utensil scrap 466,000 465,000 Copper sheet cutting 488,000 489,000 Brass utensil scrap 344,000 344,000 Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 354,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 125,000 125,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.