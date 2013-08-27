Aug 27 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 553,00 551,00 Aluminum ingots 157,00 157,00 Zinc slab 168,00 166,00 Lead ingot 1310 1,310 Tin slab 1510 1,500 Nickel Cathode 1040 1,035 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 525,00 523,00 Copper heavy scrap 517,00 515,00 Copper armeture 491,00 490,00 Copper utensil scrap 466,00 465,00 Copper sheet cutting 486,00 486,00 Brass utensil scrap 344,00 342,00 Brass sheet cuttings 355,00 354,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 125,00 125,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.