Sep 03Tuesdayday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 511,000 511,000 Zinc slab 491,000 491,000 Lead ingot 465,000 465,000 Tin slab 1,487,000 1,487,000 Nickel Cathode 1,545,000 1,545,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 355,000 355,000 Copper heavy scrap 125,000 125,000 Copper armeture 549,000 549,000 Copper utensil scrap 156,000 156,000 Copper sheet cutting 170,000 170,000 Brass utensil scrap 132,000 132,000 Brass sheet cuttings 152,000 152,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 103,000 103,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)