Sep 04 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 55600 54900 Aluminum ingots 15600 15600 Zinc slab 16800 17000 Lead ingot 1320 1320 Tin slab 1525 1520 Nickel Cathode 1040 1030 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 52800 52100 Copper heavy scrap 51900 51100 Copper armeture 49500 49100 Copper utensil scrap 46500 46500 Copper sheet cutting 48800 48700 Brass utensil scrap 34800 34500 Brass sheet cuttings 35800 35500 Aluminum utensil scrap 12500 12500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.