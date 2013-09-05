Sep 05 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 55100 55600 Aluminum ingots 15600 15600 Zinc slab 16800 16800 Lead ingot 1310 1320 Tin slab 1530 1525 Nickel Cathode 1030 1040 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 52300 52800 Copper heavy scrap 51400 51900 Copper armeture 49100 49500 Copper utensil scrap 46300 46500 Copper sheet cutting 48500 48800 Brass utensil scrap 34600 34800 Brass sheet cuttings 35600 35800 Aluminum utensil scrap 12500 12500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.