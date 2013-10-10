Oct 10 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 53100 53600 Aluminum ingots 15200 15200 Zinc slab 15800 15900 Lead ingot 1290 1300 Tin slab 1575 1580 Nickel Cathode 1000 1000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 50300 50800 Copper heavy scrap 49400 49800 Copper armeture 48600 48800 Copper utensil scrap 46000 46000 Copper sheet cutting 48000 48000 Brass utensil scrap 34200 34300 Brass sheet cuttings 35200 35500 Aluminum utensil scrap 12300 12400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.