Oct 11 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52700 53100 Aluminum ingots 15200 15200 Zinc slab 15900 15800 Lead ingot 1290 1290 Tin slab 1580 1575 Nickel Cathode 1000 1000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49900 50300 Copper heavy scrap 49100 49400 Copper armeture 48200 48600 Copper utensil scrap 45600 46000 Copper sheet cutting 47500 48000 Brass utensil scrap 33900 34200 Brass sheet cuttings 35100 35200 Aluminum utensil scrap 12300 12300 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.