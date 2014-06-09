June 09 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mondays's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 512,000
Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000
Zinc slab 174,000 174,000
Lead ingot 140,000 142,000
Tin slab 1,598,000 1,595,000
Nickel Cathode 1,230,000 1,240,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 484,000
Copper heavy scrap 473,000 477000
Copper armeture 461,000 465,000
Copper utensil scrap 440,000 440,000
Copper sheet cutting 460,000 463,000
Brass utensil scrap 335,000 337,000
Brass sheet cuttings 345,000 350,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
