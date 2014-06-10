June 10 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000 Zinc slab 175,000 174,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,595,000 1,598,000 Nickel Cathode 1,230,000 1,230,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 477000 Copper armeture 462,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 440,000 440,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 335,000 337,000 Brass sheet cuttings 348,000 350,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.