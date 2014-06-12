June 12 (Reuters)-Wednesday'sPrices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,590,000 1,590,000 Nickel Cathode 1,210,000 1,225,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474000 Copper armeture 461,000 461,000 Copper utensil scrap 448,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 350,000 345,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.