June 13 (Reuters)-Wednesday'sPrices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday;s Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,588,000 1,590,000 Nickel Cathode 1,212,000 1,210,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 474000 Copper armeture 461,000 461,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 448,000 Copper sheet cutting 461,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 340,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 350,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.