June 13 (Reuters)-Wednesday'sPrices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday;s Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000
Zinc slab 175,000 175,000
Lead ingot 140,000 140,000
Tin slab 1,588,000 1,590,000
Nickel Cathode 1,212,000 1,210,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 480,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 472,000 474000
Copper armeture 461,000 461,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 448,000
Copper sheet cutting 461,000 460,000
Brass utensil scrap 340,000 328,000
Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 350,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
