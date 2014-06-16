June 16 (Reuters)-Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 153,000 Zinc slab 174,000 175,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,595,000 1,588,000 Nickel Cathode 1,210,000 1,212,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 472000 Copper armeture 463,000 461,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 340,000 Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 358,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.