June 17 (Reuters)- Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000 Zinc slab 175,000 174,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,590,000 1,595,000 Nickel Cathode 1,225,000 1,210,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475000 Copper armeture 465,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 354,000 353,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.