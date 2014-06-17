June 17 (Reuters)- Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000
Zinc slab 175,000 174,000
Lead ingot 140,000 140,000
Tin slab 1,590,000 1,595,000
Nickel Cathode 1,225,000 1,210,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 483,000
Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475000
Copper armeture 465,000 463,000
Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000
Copper sheet cutting 464,000 460,000
Brass utensil scrap 328,000 329,000
Brass sheet cuttings 354,000 353,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.