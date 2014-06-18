June 18 (Reuters)- Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 155,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 141,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,580,000 1,590,000 Nickel Cathode 1,210,000 1,225,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 479,000 477000 Copper armeture 466,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 354,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.