June 19 (Reuters)- Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 516,000 Aluminum ingots 156,000 153,000 Zinc slab 172,000 175,000 Lead ingot 142,000 141,000 Tin slab 1,585,000 1,580,000 Nickel Cathode 1,220,000 1,210,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 481,000 479000 Copper armeture 467,000 466,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 330,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 351,000 353,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.