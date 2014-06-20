June 20 (Reuters)- Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fridays's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 156,000 Zinc slab 177,000 172,000 Lead ingot 142,000 142,000 Tin slab 1,590,000 1,585,000 Nickel Cathode 1,230,000 1,220,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 482,000 481000 Copper armeture 472,000 467,000 Copper utensil scrap 449,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 468,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 334,000 330,000 Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 351,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.