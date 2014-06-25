June 25 (Reuters)- Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000 Zinc slab 181,000 180,000 Lead ingot 140,000 143,000 Tin slab 1,598,000 1,600,000 Nickel Cathode 1,225,000 1,225,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 488,000 Copper armeture 478,000 478,000 Copper utensil scrap 458,000 455,000 Copper sheet cutting 473,000 475,000 Brass utensil scrap 338,000 339,000 Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 353,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.