June 26 (Reuters)- Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 526,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 153,000 Zinc slab 182,000 181,000 Lead ingot 142,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,600,000 1,598,000 Nickel Cathode 1,230,000 1,225,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 498,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 490,000 489,000 Copper armeture 480,000 478,000 Copper utensil scrap 458,000 458,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 473,000 Brass utensil scrap 340,000 338,000 Brass sheet cuttings 129,000 355,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 410,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.