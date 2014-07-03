Jul 03 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 527,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 157,000 157,000 Zinc slab 184,000 181,000 Lead ingot 145,000 144,000 Tin slab 1,605,000 1,595,000 Nickel Cathode 1,255,000 1,240,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 499,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 490,000 489,000 Copper armeture 477,000 476,000 Copper utensil scrap 455,000 454,000 Copper sheet cutting 336,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 355,000 334,000 Brass sheet cuttings 410,000 355,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.