Jul 04 Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 527,000 527,000 Aluminum ingots 160,000 157,000 Zinc slab 184,000 184,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,610,000 1,605,000 Nickel Cathode 1,200,000 1,255,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 499,000 499,000 Copper heavy scrap 490,000 490,000 Copper armeture 478,000 477,000 Copper utensil scrap 454,000 455,000 Copper sheet cutting 473,000 336,000 Brass utensil scrap 336,000 355,000 Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 410,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.