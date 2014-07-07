Jul 07 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 527,000
Aluminum ingots 157,000 160,000
Zinc slab 184,000 184,000
Lead ingot 145,000 145,000
Tin slab 1,600,000 1,610,000
Nickel Cathode 1,245,000 1,260,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 499,000
Copper heavy scrap 488,000 490,000
Copper armeture 477,000 478,000
Copper utensil scrap 453,000 454,000
Copper sheet cutting 474,000 473,000
Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000
Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 355,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.