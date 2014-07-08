XXX XX Jul 08 Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 525,000
Aluminum ingots 160,000 157,000
Zinc slab 184,000 184,000
Lead ingot 145,000 145,000
Tin slab 1,600,000 1,600,000
Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,245,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 497,000
Copper heavy scrap 489,000 488,000
Copper armeture 476,000 477,000
Copper utensil scrap 453,000 453,000
Copper sheet cutting 472,000 474,000
Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000
Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 355,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
