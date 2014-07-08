XXX XX Jul 08 Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 160,000 157,000 Zinc slab 184,000 184,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,600,000 1,600,000 Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,245,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 488,000 Copper armeture 476,000 477,000 Copper utensil scrap 453,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 474,000 Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000 Brass sheet cuttings 355,000 355,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.