JULY 09 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 525,000
Aluminum ingots 159,000 160,000
Zinc slab 187,000 184,000
Lead ingot 145,000 145,000
Tin slab 1,600,000 1,600,000
Nickel Cathode 1,260,000 1,250,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 496,000 497,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 489,000
Copper armeture 474,000 476,000
Copper utensil scrap 452,000 453,000
Copper sheet cutting 472,000 472,000
Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000
Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 355,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.