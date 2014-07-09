JULY 09 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 160,000 Zinc slab 187,000 184,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,600,000 1,600,000 Nickel Cathode 1,260,000 1,250,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 489,000 Copper armeture 474,000 476,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 453,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000 Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 355,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 131,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.