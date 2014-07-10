XXX XX Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 524,000 Aluminum ingots 159,000 159,000 Zinc slab 187,000 187,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,595,000 1,600,000 Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,260,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 496,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 486,000 Copper armeture 473,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 336,000 336,000 Brass sheet cuttings 352,000 353,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 131,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.