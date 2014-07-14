XXX XX Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 164,000 159,000 Zinc slab 189,000 189,000 Lead ingot 147,000 145,000 Tin slab 1585,000 1,590,000 Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,245,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper armeture 475,000 473,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 450,000 Copper sheet cutting 473,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 338,000 337,000 Brass sheet cuttings 354,000 351,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.