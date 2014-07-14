XXX XX Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 523,000
Aluminum ingots 164,000 159,000
Zinc slab 189,000 189,000
Lead ingot 147,000 145,000
Tin slab 1585,000 1,590,000
Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,245,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 485,000
Copper armeture 475,000 473,000
Copper utensil scrap 451,000 450,000
Copper sheet cutting 473,000 472,000
Brass utensil scrap 338,000 337,000
Brass sheet cuttings 354,000 351,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.