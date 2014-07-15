BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jul 15 Tuesday,s Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 164,000 Zinc slab 189,000 189,000 Lead ingot 1,480,000 1,470,000 Tin slab 1,590,000 1,585,000 Nickel Cathode 1,248,000 1,250,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 487,000 485,000 Copper armeture 474,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 449,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 470,000 473,000 Brass utensil scrap 336,000 338,000 Brass sheet cuttings 354,000 354,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -