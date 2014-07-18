Jul 18Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,100 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,100 Zinc slab 18,700 19,000 Lead ingot 1,450 14,800 Tin slab 1,575 1,585 Nickel Cathode 1,235 1,240 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,300 Copper heavy scrap 48,500 48,200 Copper armeture 47,000 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,600 Copper sheet cutting 46,700 47,000 Brass utensil scrap 33,600 33,600 Brass sheet cuttings 35,300 35,200 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,100 13,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.