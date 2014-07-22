Jul 22Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,300 51,900 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,300 18,700 Lead ingot 1,430 1,440 Tin slab 1,575 1,575 Nickel Cathode 1,240 1,230 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,500 49,100 Copper heavy scrap 48,800 48,300 Copper armeture 47,000 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,700 Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,700 Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,500 Brass sheet cuttings 35,400 35,100 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,100 13,100 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.