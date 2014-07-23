Jul 23Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,300
Aluminum ingots 17,000 16,600
Zinc slab 19,200 19,300
Lead ingot 1,430 1,430
Tin slab 1,575 1,575
Nickel Cathode 1,240 1,240
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,500
Copper heavy scrap 48,600 48,800
Copper armeture 47,000 47,000
Copper utensil scrap 44,600 44,800
Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,300
Brass utensil scrap 33,500 33,700
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,400
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,200 13,100
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
