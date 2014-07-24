Jul 24Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,300 52,200
Aluminum ingots 17,000 17,000
Zinc slab 19,400 19,200
Lead ingot 1,430 1,430
Tin slab 1,580 1,575
Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,240
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,500 49,400
Copper heavy scrap 48,900 48,600
Copper armeture 47,100 47,000
Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,600
Copper sheet cutting 46,400 46,300
Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,500
Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,500
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,200 13,200
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.