Jul 24Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,300 52,200 Aluminum ingots 17,000 17,000 Zinc slab 19,400 19,200 Lead ingot 1,430 1,430 Tin slab 1,580 1,575 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,240 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,500 49,400 Copper heavy scrap 48,900 48,600 Copper armeture 47,100 47,000 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,600 Copper sheet cutting 46,400 46,300 Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,500 Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,200 13,200 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.