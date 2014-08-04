AUG 04 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 526,000
Aluminum ingots 172,000 169,000
Zinc slab 192,000 192,000
Lead ingot 142,000 143,000
Tin slab 1,590,000 1,190,000
Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,245,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 498,000
Copper heavy scrap 491,000 491,000
Copper armeture 474,000 474,000
Copper utensil scrap 450,000 450,000
Copper sheet cutting 468,000 469,000
Brass utensil scrap 340,000 339,000
Brass sheet cuttings 357,000 357,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 135,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
