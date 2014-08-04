AUG 04 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 526,000 Aluminum ingots 172,000 169,000 Zinc slab 192,000 192,000 Lead ingot 142,000 143,000 Tin slab 1,590,000 1,190,000 Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,245,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 498,000 Copper heavy scrap 491,000 491,000 Copper armeture 474,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 450,000 Copper sheet cutting 468,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 340,000 339,000 Brass sheet cuttings 357,000 357,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.