Aug 06Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,600 52,700 Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,900 Zinc slab 19,400 19,400 Lead ingot 14,200 14,200 Tin slab 1,850 1,590 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,800 49,900 Copper heavy scrap 48,800 49,000 Copper armeture 47,300 47,400 Copper utensil scrap 45,000 45,100 Copper sheet cutting 46,900 46,800 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,700 35,700 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,700 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.