Aug 07Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,600 52,600 Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,900 Zinc slab 19,400 19,400 Lead ingot 14,200 14,200 Tin slab 1,585 1,850 Nickel Cathode 1,260 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,800 49,800 Copper heavy scrap 48,900 48,800 Copper armeture 47,300 47,300 Copper utensil scrap 44,900 45,000 Copper sheet cutting 46,800 46,900 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,700 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,700 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)