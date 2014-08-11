Aug 11Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,700 52,600 Aluminum ingots 17,200 16,900 Zinc slab 19,200 19,400 Lead ingot 1,400 1,420 Tin slab 1,585 1,580 Nickel Cathode 1,240 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,900 49,800 Copper heavy scrap 49,000 49,000 Copper armeture 47,200 47,200 Copper utensil scrap 44,900 44,900 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,800 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,800 Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.