Aug 12Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,700 52,700
Aluminum ingots 16,900 17,200
Zinc slab 19,200 19,200
Lead ingot 1,400 1,400
Tin slab 1,595 1,585
Nickel Cathode 1,250 1,240
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,900 49,900
Copper heavy scrap 48,900 49,000
Copper armeture 47,100 47,200
Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,900
Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,600
Brass utensil scrap 33,800 33,900
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,600
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.