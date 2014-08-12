Aug 12Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,700 52,700 Aluminum ingots 16,900 17,200 Zinc slab 19,200 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,595 1,585 Nickel Cathode 1,250 1,240 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,900 49,900 Copper heavy scrap 48,900 49,000 Copper armeture 47,100 47,200 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,900 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,600 Brass utensil scrap 33,800 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,600 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.