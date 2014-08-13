Aug 13Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,700
Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,900
Zinc slab 19,200 19,200
Lead ingot 1,400 1,400
Tin slab 1,590 1,595
Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,250
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,900
Copper heavy scrap 48,600 49,900
Copper armeture 46,900 47,100
Copper utensil scrap 44,700 44,800
Copper sheet cutting 46,400 46,600
Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,800
Brass sheet cuttings 35,300 35,500
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,500
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.