Aug 14Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,200 Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,900 Zinc slab 19,200 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,590 1,590 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,400 Copper heavy scrap 48,500 48,600 Copper armeture 46,700 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,700 Copper sheet cutting 46,400 46,400 Brass utensil scrap 33,600 33,700 Brass sheet cuttings 35,300 35,300 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,300 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.