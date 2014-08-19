Aug 14Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,200 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,900 Zinc slab 19,100 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 0 1,590 Nickel Cathode 0 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,400 Copper heavy scrap 48,400 48,500 Copper armeture 46,900 46,700 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500 Copper sheet cutting 46,400 46,400 Brass utensil scrap 33,600 33,600 Brass sheet cuttings 35,300 35,300 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,300 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.