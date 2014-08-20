Aug 20Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,000 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,100 19,100 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,590 0 Nickel Cathode 1,245 0 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,200 Copper heavy scrap 48,500 48,400 Copper armeture 47,000 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500 Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,400 Brass utensil scrap 33,600 33,600 Brass sheet cuttings 35,300 35,300 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.