Aug 21Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,000 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,100 Lead ingot 1,410 1,400 Tin slab 1,590 1,590 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,200 Copper heavy scrap 48,600 48,500 Copper armeture 47,100 47,000 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,500 Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,600 Brass sheet cuttings 35,400 35,300 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.