Aug 22Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,000
Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600
Zinc slab 19,200 19,200
Lead ingot 1,410 1,410
Tin slab 1,585 1,590
Nickel Cathode 1,240 1,245
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,200
Copper heavy scrap 48,800 48,600
Copper armeture 47,300 47,100
Copper utensil scrap 44,600 44,500
Copper sheet cutting 46,900 46,600
Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,700
Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,400
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,400
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.