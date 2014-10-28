Oct 28 (Reuters) -Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 50,800 50,700 Aluminum ingots 16,700 16,700 Zinc slab 18,600 18,200 Lead ingot 13,800 13,600 Tin slab 1,480 1,480 Nickel Cathode 1,085 1,095 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 47,800 47,900 Copper heavy scrap 47,200 47,100 Copper armeture 45,400 44,800 Copper utensil scrap 43,100 42,800 Copper sheet cutting 45,200 44,500 Brass utensil scrap 32,900 32,800 Brass sheet cuttings 34,100 34,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.